Tata Metaliks stock slips 7 per cent post Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Metaliks fell over 7 per cent today after the Tata Group firm reported a 30 per cent fall in its Q4 net profit. Tata Metaliks stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain. The stock opened with a loss of 2.11 per cent at Rs 846 today against the previous close of Rs 864.25 on BSE.

Later, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 802.3.

The share trades higher than 50 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has slipped 8.3 per cent in a year and fallen 2.42 per cent in 2022. Total 0.24 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.94 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2,579 crore.

Tata Metaliks reported a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 52.46 crore for the quarter ended March due to a rise in expenses. The company had clocked a Rs 74.99 crore net profit during January-March period of preceding 2020-21 fiscal.

However, total income in Q4 rose to Rs 814.65 crore compared to Rs 663.64 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood higher at Rs 772.29 crore in the last quarter as against Rs 539.71 crore a year ago.

Operating profit excluding other income slipped 60.23 percent to Rs 56.91 crore in the last quarter against Rs 143.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Tata Metaliks also said its Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 10 each (80%) to the shareholders of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Tata Metaliks is a subsidiary of Tata Steel and has its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal which produces the finest quality of pig iron and ductile iron pipes in India. The plant's annual hot metal production capacity is 500,000 tonnes out of which 200,000 tonnes is converted into Ductile Iron (DI) pipes and 300,000 tonnes into pig iron.