scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tata Motors share rises 2% after Edelweiss gives 'buy' call

Tata Motors stock touched an intraday high of Rs 174.9, rising 2.04% on BSE

Tata Motors share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Motors share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tata Motors share rose 2% today after brokerage Edelweiss gave a buy rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 197. Tata Motors stock touched an intraday high of Rs 174.9, rising 2.04% on BSE.

Tata Motors share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.  During the last one year, the share has gained 6% but lost 6.13% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 53,670 crore. In a month, the share has gained 30%.

Later, the share gained 1.37% to close at Rs 173.75. 

Sensex closes 431 points higher, Nifty at 12,987 on F&O expiry; banking, financial stocks shine

The brokerage maintains 'BUY/SO' with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 197, valuing the India business at 10.5x EV/EBITDA and JLR at 6.5x EV/EBIT.

Brokerage CLSA has given a higher target price of Rs 220 per share on the Tata Group stock. According to a media report, CLSA has cited a good start to the third quarter with volume recovery in JLR continuing, driven by China and US. JLR's overall estimated retail sales moderated to 4 percent YoY in October. Volume recovery on  a QoQ basis coupled with cost cuts should drive deleveraging for the company. Risks include a sudden slowdown in its recovery trajectory and no-deal Brexit, the research firm added.

Motilal Oswal said the company will avail the triple benefit of a) macro recovery, b) company-specific volume/margin drivers and c) a sharp improvement in FCF and leverage in both JLR as well as India business.

Meanwhile, after a volatile trading session on November series expiry day, Sensex ended 431 points higher at 44,259 and Nifty gained 128 points to 12,987.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos