Tata Motors share hits 52-week high, gains 52% in a month

Tata Motors share rose over 6% today amid a report that the firm has received 98 patents last year under its accelerated drive for engineering excellence and innovation. Share of Tata Motors gained 6.49% to Rs 275.65, a fresh 52-week high, against previous close of Rs 258.85 on BSE.

Tata Motors share has risen 11.11% in the last 2 days.

Tata Motors share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Motors stock has risen 49.46% since the beginning of this year and gained 40.76% during the last one year.

In a month, the share has climbed 52.11%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 85,163 crore.

Tata Motors secures 98 patents in 2020

These patents predominantly relate to the megatrend of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) automobiles, the company said.

The patents also encompass an eclectic mix of improvements in automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, and crash safety under various categories of industrial designs, copyrights and notarisations.

The company "accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation in 2020 by filing 80 and receiving 98 patents in 2020", it said.

"At Tata Motors, we have a rich history of introducing innovations that develop to become industry benchmarks. We encourage our talented team to think afresh and challenge the status quo in our consistent pursuit of excellence," Tata Motors Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said.

