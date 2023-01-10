scorecardresearch
Tata Motors shares climb 7% on JLR sales data; Motilal sees 25% further upside on Tata group stock

Tata Motors shares rose 6.77 per cent to hit a high of Rs 415.80 on BSE. Motilal Oswal has a target of Rs 520 on the stock. At the prevailing price, the target suggests a 25 per cent potential upside for the stock

Tata Motors said global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at 97,956 units in the December quarter, down 5 per cent on YoY basis

Shares of Tata Motors climbed 7 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the automaker said its global wholesales in December quarter, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,22,556 units, up 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Free cash flow is expected to be positive at 400 million British pound for December quarter, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Published on: Jan 10, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 10, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
