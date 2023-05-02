Tata Motors shares in focus today post release of April sales data

Shares of Tata Motors are in focus today after the firm reported a 4% fall in total sales for April 2023. Total sales fell to 69,599 units last month as compared with 72,468 units in April 2022. The stock closed 0.76% higher at Rs 485.15 in the previous session. It opened at Rs 481.10 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore. Tata Motors stock has gained 11.22% per cent in a year and risen 25 per cent in 2023.

Tata Motors stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 494.50 on August 17, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 366.05 on May 12, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Motors stands at 71.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone. Tata Motors stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. Tata Motors shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total domestic sales declined by 4 per cent to 68,514 units in April as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales climbed 13 per cent to 47,107 units in April 2023 as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 per cent from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Tata Motors is scheduled to meet on May 12, 2023 to consider and approve audited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated), for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Tata Motors is likely to clock a 37 per cent rise in consolidated revenue led by a strong growth across JLR (+53 per cent), CVs (+18 per cent) and PVs (+7 per cent), said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The company is likely to see consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expand by 140 bps, led by higher production in JLR, and supported by a strong margin performance in CVs," the brokerage firm added.

