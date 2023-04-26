Tata Motors shares in focus today after S&P Global upgrades credit ratings

Shares of Tata Motors are in focus today after the firm said S&P Global Ratings have upgraded the credit ratings of Tata Motors and its wholly owned subsidiaries ('WOS'). Market cap of Tata Motors stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore. The stock closed at Rs 473.30 in the previous session and opened at Rs 472.35 today. Tata Motors stock was trading at Rs 476.75, up 0.73% against the previous close of Rs 473.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Tata Motors stock has gained 9.65% per cent in a year and risen 22.84 per cent in 2023.

Tata Motors stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 494.50 on August 17, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 366.05 on May 12, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Motors stands at 67.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Tata Motors stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. Tata Motors shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Tata Motors long-term issuer credit and issue ratings from BB- / Stable to BB / Stable.

It has also changed Jaguar Land Rover Automotive's long-term issuer credit and issue ratings from B+ / Stable B to BB- / Stable.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Tata Motors is scheduled to meet on May 12, 2023 to consider and approve audited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated), for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Tata Motors is likely to clock a 37 per cent rise in consolidated revenue led by a strong growth across JLR (+53 per cent), CVs (+18 per cent) and PVs (+7 per cent), said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The company is likely to see consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expand by 140 bps, led by higher production in JLR, and supported by a strong margin performance in CVs," the brokerage firm added.

