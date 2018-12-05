Tata Motors stock falls after S&P cuts credit rating on JLR weakness

The Tata Motors stock fell in early trade after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the credit rating of the homegrown auto major and its British arm Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. The stock was the top Sensex loser in trade today, falling 3.16% intra day to Rs 170.15.

The large cap stock is trading 4.47% away from 52 week low of 164.55 on the BSE. It has fallen after two days of consecutive gain. The stock has lost 60.06% since the beginning of this year and fallen 57.20% during the last one year.

The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving average of 228.41 and 275.85.

Tata Motors' issue credit rating and senior unsecured notes rating have been revised to 'BB-/negative watch' from the existing 'BB' due to weaker profitability at JLR, the company said. Similarly, the issuer credit rating and senior unsecured notes rating of JLR have been revised to 'BB-/Negative Watch' from 'BB' due to weaker profitability, it added.

As per S&P, a 'BB' rating indicates an entity's possibility of facing major ongoing uncertainties or exposure to adverse business, financial, or economic conditions that could lead to the obligor's inadequate capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation.

Jaguar Land Rover has been facing headwinds for long in terms of low sales, poor earnings performance and ratings downgrade.

The slowdown in China, falling sale of diesel vehicles in Europe and concerns on Brexit has hammered the luxury car-makers' profitability, and consequently that of Tata Motors (JLR accounts for 80 per cent of its revenues.

In the first half of this fiscal, JLR reported a net loss of 311 million pounds. It posted its second straight quarterly loss at Rs 1,049 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

JLR suffered a 13.2 per cent decline in retail sales in the second quarter at 129,887 units that resulted in a 11 percent fall in its net revenue at 5.6 billion pound. It had a net loss of 101 million pound and a negative free cash flow of 0.6 billion pounds. This more than offset the improved performance of Tata Motors in India.

In October, Jaguar Land Rover reported a 4.6 per cent decline in total retail sales at 44,282 units in October.

Sales in China fell 49 per cent as market conditions remained challenging amid tariff changes and continued trade tensions with the US, which are impacting consumer confidence and automotive purchases, Tata Motors said.

Last month, Moody's Investors Service changed Tata Motors' rating outlook to negative from stable, citing expectations of weak operating performance of the company's British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The ratings agency also affirmed the 'corporate family rating' and the company's senior unsecured instruments ratings at Ba2, which is considered to be speculative grade and subject to substantial credit risk.

"The negative outlook reflects JLR's weakening credit profile and the significant challenges in accomplishing a rapid turnaround amid heightened market risks and headwinds from rising input costs and fuel prices, as well as adverse impacts from the outcome of the Brexit negotiations," Moody's said.

In the second quarter ended September 30, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,009 crore. JLR's revenue declined 11 per cent to 5.6 billion pounds during the quarter.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal