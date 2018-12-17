Why Tata Motors stock has gained over 12% since December 11

The Tata Motors stock rose in early trade today to hit a high of 175.90 or 5.39% compared to its previous closing price. At 11:44 am, the stock was trading 3.59% higher at 172.90 on the BSE. The large cap stock has been gaining for the last five days and risen 10.55% in the period.

However, the stock has fallen 59.84% since the beginning of this year and fallen 57.26% during the last one year.

25 of 40 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', 12 "hold" and two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The stock has been rising since December 11 when the results of five assembly elections were announced.

"After the state election results, there is increasing expectation of govt focus on rural markets, which could boost demand from rural markets for vehicles, so auto stocks could be rising in anticipation of that," said an analyst who did not want to be named.

For Tata Motors, rural areas account for a third of its sales.

Since December 11, the stock has risen 12.14%. The stock stood at 156.85 on December 11. Since then, the BSE auto index too has risen significantly.

On December 11, the index stood at 19,799. It has gained 6.56% since then taking into account today's intra day high of 21,099 level.

The Nify auto index too logged major gains since December 11 when it stood at 8,784.25 level. The index hit an intra day high of 9,364.50, translating into 6.60% rise since the election results were announced.

The expectations of higher spending on farmers and agriculture-related activities by the newly formed state governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to fulfil their electoral promises and hopes from the Narendra Modi govt to address farmers' concerns ahead of the Lok Sabha elections have led to a rally in auto, rural theme-based stocks and fast moving consumer goods stocks since December 11.

Agriculture-friendly steps would leave more money in the hands of farmers which would lead to a rise in demand from the rural economy.

Tata Motors is engaged in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the company.

The company's segments include automotive operations and all other operations. The company's automotive segment operations include all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles, including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

In the automotive segment, the company manufactures and sells passenger cars, utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal

