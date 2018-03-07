Tata Motors stock falls to two-year low after Sebi order on earnings leak through WhatsApp

The Tata Motors stock hit a near two-year low in Wednesday's trade after market regulator Sebi directed the firm to conduct an internal inquiry into leakage of unpublished price sensitive information related to its quarterly financial results through WhatsApp. At 9:45 am, the stock was trading 0.82% higher at 349.50. The stock hit an intra day and 52 week low low of 342 level on BSE.

The stock is down 18 percent since the beginning of this year. It has fallen 25% or 117 points during the last one year. Market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore on BSE.

Tata Motors in response to a BSE query said "It would like to state that it is fully committed to ensuring confidentiality of such price sensitive information. This incident pertains to the financial results for the quarter ending December 2015. While the company has robust policies and processes to manage such price sensitive information, we will investigate this incident thoroughly to identify and address process gaps and fix accountability."

Tata Motors is the third Sensex company related to whom the regulator has passed an order in the high-profile case of leakage of sensitive financial details prior to formal announcement of quarterly results. Earlier, Sebi had passed orders in the leakage case with respect to Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

In a detailed order, the watchdog said that prima facie appeared that the financial results of Tata Motors for quarter ended December 2015 were finalised on or before February 9, 2016, which was before circulation of WhatsApp message on February 11, 2016.

It is observed that the financial figures pertaining to the quarterly results of Tata Motors were matching with the figures that were in circulation prior to its official announcement by the company, the order noted.

The watchdog has asked Tata Motors to conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage within three months to ascertain the possible role of any officials.

Besides, the auto maker has been asked to strengthen its processes to ensure that such instances of leakage of unpublished price sensitive information do not recur in future.