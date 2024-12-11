Tata Power arm inks pact for EV charging infra, stock gains 

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd rose marginally on Wednesday after the firm's arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and Tivolt electrics vehicles joined hands to strengthen EV Charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles across India. The Tata Group stock climbed 0.77% to Rs 438.55 against the previous close of Rs 435.20 on BSE. Market cap of Tata Power stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore.

The stock has gained 30.43% in a year and risen 98.22% in two years. The stock has been highly volatile with its one year beta at 1.5.

A total of 5.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.23 crore. Shares of Tata Power climbed to a 52-week high of Rs 494.85 on September 27, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 312.60 on December 21, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Power stock stands at 55.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Tata Power shares are trading lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Tivolt Electric Vehicles Private Limited (Tivolt), an EV venture of Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in the Indian renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power. TPREL is a prominent EV Charging solutions provider, to enhance e-mobility for commercial vehicles across the country. This partnership aims to build a robust EV Charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power's expertise in diversified EV Charging solutions with Tivolt’s rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country," said Tata Power.

"TPREL will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV Charging infrastructure across the country to Tivolt dealerships, customer locations, and high-traffic public spaces. By deploying these strategically located EV Chargers, TPREL will empower commercial EV owners with reliable and highly accessible charging," added the Tata Group firm.