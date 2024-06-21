Tata Power shares get ratings upgrade, stock trading flat

Tata Power shares were trading flat on Friday even as CareEdge Ratings upgraded the Tata Group’s firm ratings. The ratings have been changed to ‘CARE AA+, Stable’ from ‘CARE AA, Positive’. Tata Power shares were trading flat at Rs 440.70 against the previous close of Rs 443.55 on BSE. Market cap of Tata Power stood at Rs 1.40 lakh crore on BSE. A total of 1.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.54 crore.

The power sector stock has gained 34% in 2024 and risen 96% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Power stock stands at 52.1, signaling the stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Tata Power shares stand higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tata Power stock declined to a 52-week low of Rs 215.65 on June 23, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 464.30 on May3, 2024.

The upgrade in the ratings follows the improved profitability of Mundra operations primarily on account of extension in power sales, turnaround in the operational and financial performance of Odisha discoms as reflected by significant reduction in AT&C losses along with commissioning of the 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility allowing backward integration in the renewable space, said the ratings agency.

CareEdge also announced upgrade in rating for the company’s long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,585 crore.

“The ratings also factor in the sustained improvement in the financial performance marked by improvement in Net Debt/Profit before Interest, Lease Rentals, Depreciation and Tax (PBILDT) below 3.5 times as on FY24 end. Despite the large capex plans of the group, the net debt/PBILDT is expected to remain at sub 4 times on a consolidated level over the medium term. Furthermore, the ratings continue to derive strength from strong parentage with strategic importance to the Tata Group,” said the ratings firm.

The firm reported a 11 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,046 crore in Q4 compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues. Profit stood at Rs 939 crore in Q4 of FY23.

Total income climbed to Rs 16,463.94 crore in Q4 from Rs 13,325.30 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated net profit in the fiscal year 2023-24 rose to a record Rs 4,280 crore from Rs 3,810 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased to Rs 63,272.32 crore in FY24 from Rs 56,547.10 crore in 2022-23.