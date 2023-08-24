Tata Power shares hit one-year high; stock up 14% in a month. Is more steam left?

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd rose sharply on Thursday, extending their gains for the fourth straight session. The stock jumped 3 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 252.75. It eventually settled 1.69 per cent higher at Rs 249.55 over its previous close of Rs 245.40. The scrip has gained 13.83 per cent in the past one month. It has ascended by 25.06 per cent in six months and 17.91 per cent in 2023 so far.

Today's fresh upward move came after Tata Power said it has entered into a pact with Zoomcar. "Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power group Company, and Zoomcar, a leading marketplace for car sharing, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote widespread electric vehicle adoption and deliver a seamless, user-friendly charging experience to EV users nationwide," the company stated in an exchange filing.

This collaboration aims to promote Tata Power's EZ Charge points on the Zoomcar platform and would focus on supporting existing and aspiring EV owners along with Zoomcar's existing customers, it mentioned.

The company also said it aims to establish 25,000 charging points in the next five years, bolstering the national EV ecosystem and driving sustainable mobility growth.

In a separate development, Tata Power said Hemant Bhargava, non-executive, non-independent director, has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the company with effect from August 23, 2023.

On the earnings front, the Tata Group firm reported a 22.40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24) to Rs 972.49 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew around 5 per cent to Rs 15,213.29 crore (YoY).

Brokerage view

"Management plans to scale up RE capacity to 15.0GW by FY25 from the current 4.1GW; increase focus on the power distribution business; and seize opportunity in the solar EPC business. We retain our positive stance and reiterate 'Buy' for a target price of Rs 272," Elara Capital stated.

"FY23 was a record year for windfall gains in coal for Tata Power. In FY24, that trend is unlikely to repeat itself. For instance, the company has made up for the loss in coal profit through a strong revival in Odisha DISCOMs; an increase in RE assets contributing to higher EBITDA; and a favorable order in Maithon. The benefits of a diversified portfolio are playing out, with EBITDA - even in an adverse scenario - showing resilience. We maintain 'Buy' at a target price of Rs 275," Antique Stock Broking said.

Technical view

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 68.89. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 24.20 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.82.

The scrip has an analyst target price of Rs 225, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential downside of 10 per cent. It has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility on the counter.