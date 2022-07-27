Tata Power stock falls 5% intraday despite strong Q1 earnings show, here's why

Shares of Tata Power fell nearly 5 per cent today despite the firm reporting doubling of consolidated profit year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 795 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 391 crore in the year-ago period.

With the latest earnings show, the company has reported profit after tax (PAT) growth for consecutive quarters, Tata Power said.

However, Tata Power's earnings failed to excite the stock market on the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) front. The Tata Group stock fell 4.71 per cent intraday to Rs 215.5 against the previous close of Rs 226.15 on BSE. Later, the Tata Power stock ended 3.63 per cent lower at Rs 217.95.

Tata Power shares stand lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has gained 78.78 per cent in a year but fallen 2 per cent in 2022. In a month, the stock has gained 4 per cent. Total 23.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 51.90 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 69,163 crore on BSE.

Sales zoomed 45.42 per cent to Rs 14,495 crore in Q1 against Rs 9,968.03 crore in the June quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Consolidated EBITDA fell by Rs 258 crore to Rs 2,107 crore in Q1 of this fiscal against Rs 2,365 crore in Q1 FY22. Similarly, standalone EBITDA fell to Rs 1,271 crore as against Rs 1,405 crore in Q1FY22 (due to favourable regulatory order in Mundra the previous year).

Operating profit (consolidated) fell by Rs 223 crore to Rs 1,964 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal against Rs 2,187 crore operating profit in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Brokerage CLSA has given a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 212 post Q1 earnings. Indonesia coal business remains a key driver, CLSA said adding that engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) businesses for solar and construction slipped into losses on a rise in material costs, unhedged forex exposure and aggressive bids. The stock remains expensive, at a 23 times FY24CL earnings per share (EPS).

