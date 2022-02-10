Tata Power stock rises 2% post Q3 earnings, here's what brokerages say

Shares of Tata Power rose over 2% today after the firm reported a 72% rise in profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 243.75, rising 2.44% on BSE. It trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

The share has gained 174% in one year and risen 9.37% since the beginning of this year. Total 18.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 44.74 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 77,087 crore. The stock hit 52 week high of Rs 269.70 on October 19, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 86 on February 12, 2021.

The firm reported a 74 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 552 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of PAT growth.

"Consolidated PAT (profit after tax) up by 74 per cent YoY year at Rs 552 crore vs Rs 318 crore in Q3 FY21 (October-December 2020) on the back of strong all-round business performance by all verticals," the company said.

Consolidated revenue rose 42 per cent to Rs 11,015 crore from Rs 7,756 crore in Q3 FY21 due to expanded operation in Odisha discoms, higher project execution by Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL), and strong performance of all other businesses, it said.

The company's CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said, "Tata Power has delivered strong financial performance for the 9th consecutive quarter. All our business clusters have contributed significantly despite facing pandemic-related challenges, demonstrating tremendous resilience, strength and agility."

"We are committed to focus on key growth areas viz renewables, distribution, and new businesses comprising rooftop solar, solar pumps and EV charging. We'll focus on utilising technology to offer smart, green energy solutions and provide world class experience to our 12 million plus customers," he added.

Here's what brokerages said post Q3 earnings.

Sharekhan

The brokerage sees sustained near-term high coal prices, higher execution/margin improvement at solar EPC business and expectation of sustained improvement in financial at Odisha discoms makes us confident of the company's long-term earnings growth potential (expect 36 percent PAT CAGR over FY21-24E).

CLSA

CLSA has kept a "sell" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 195 as it was a weak Q3 with the coal business disappointing. Coal now accounts for 78 percent of EBITDA. The MSCI addition and a retail frenzy provide an exit opportunity. However, the valuations are expensive at current levels.