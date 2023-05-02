Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Ambuja Cements: How to trade these stocks amid results buzz?

Domestic stock benchmarks rose for the fifth straight session on Friday. The BSE Sensex jumped 463 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 61,112.44, while NSE's Nifty gained 150 points, or 0.84 per cent, to close at 18,065.



Select stocks across were on traders' radar including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ambuja Cements and Tata Steel. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,094-2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,860

Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an 8-day lateral consolidation breakout at Rs 1,913 level on the daily chart, and the stock closed well above it. The scrip is showing higher relative strength. It is outperforming the benchmark index. Further, the momentum indicator viz RSI is gaining momentum. Hence, one can buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 1,860 for a target Rs 2,094-2,150 levels in the couple of weeks.



Ambuja Cements | Hold | Target Price: Rs 455-476 | Stop Loss: Rs 368

Ambuja Cements made a high of Rs 598 on December 9, 2022. It saw a sharp fall from there and made a low of Rs 315 on February 2 this year. At present, the stock is trading sideways and is not showing any clear trend. The stock is showing poor relative strength and is underperforming the benchmark index. However, a bounce from current levels cannot be ruled out. Hence, one can hold the stock with a stop loss of Rs 368 for a target of Rs 455-476 levels in the next couple of months.



Tata Steel | Hold | Target Price: Rs 123-136 | Stop Loss: Rs 102

Tata Steel is trading sideways on the daily chart, but has reclaimed its 20-day SMA. This suggests that a pullback rally cannot be ruled out. At present, the momentum indicator viz MACD has entered the positive territory, which also suggests a bounce may be in the offing. Hence, one can hold the stock at current prices with a stop loss of Rs 102 for a target of Rs 123-136 levels in the next couple of weeks.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Also read: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, other auto shares in limelight post April sales data

Also read: Tata Steel Q4 results preview: 90% plunge in profit likely for Tata group firm as Europe drags