Tata Steel, L&T, Airtel and HUL among top gainers and losers as market ends in green

Sensex and Nifty rose for the second straight session on Thursday amid mixed cues in the global equity markets. Sensex gained 156 points to end at 58,222 and Nifty climbed 57 points to 17,331. Capital goods, IT, and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 737 points, 395 pts and 717 pts, respectively.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers on Sensex today.

TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: The stock of the steel maker closed 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 103.45 against the previous close of Rs 101.15 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 103.80, rising 2.62 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

L&T: The infra stock closed 2.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,913 against the previous close of Rs 1871.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1919, rising 2.54 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.68 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank: The stock of India's second largest private lender closed 2.04 per cent higher at Rs 885 against the previous close of Rs 867 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 891.5, rising 2.75 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 6.16 lakh crore.

HCL Tech: The stock of the IT firm closed 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 964.45 against the previous close of Rs 945.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 967.5, rising 2.31 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.6 lakh crore.

Infosys: The stock of the IT major ended 1.76 percent higher at Rs 1455 against the previous close of Rs 1429.80 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1459.40, rising 2.07 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6.12 lakh crore.

Share Market News Today Highlights: Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd session; JSW Steel, Coal India, Hindalco among top gainers

TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: The stock of the telco ended 2.53 percent lower at Rs 788.20 against the previous close of Rs 808.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 785.25, falling 2.9 per cent today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.38 lakh crore.

HUL: The stock of the FMCG firm ended 2.08 per cent lower at Rs 2,611.90 against the previous close of Rs 2,667.35 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 2606 , down 2.3 per cent today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6.13 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank: The banking share closed 1.52 per cent lower at Rs 1200.70 against the previous close of Rs 1219.20 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1197 today. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 93,083 crore.

HDFC: The mortgage lender's stock closed 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 2316 against the previous close of Rs 2349.80 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 2310 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance : The NBFC share closed 1.18 per cent lower at Rs 7401.20 against the previous close of Rs 7489.25 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 7350 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.48 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 283 points and 373 points, respectively.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Indian market is maintaining its resilience despite mixed cues from global equities and surging oil prices. Both domestic and foreign investors are supporting the rally."

The market was also bolstered by expectations on Q2 results session, with improvement in sectors like metal, IT, and realty, Nair added.

Market breadth was positive with 2,365 stocks ending higher against 1,095 stocks falling on BSE. 123 shares were unchanged. Foreign institutional investors were buyers on Tuesday and lapped up shares worth Rs 1,344 crore on Tuesday.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty staged a stellar recovery on Tuesday to end over 2 per cent higher amid positive cues in the global equity markets. Sensex zoomed 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to end at 58,065.47. During the session, the index zoomed 1,311.13 points to 58,099.94. Nifty climbed 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent to end at 17,274.30.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. The US markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.14 per cent to 93.50 per barrel.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.