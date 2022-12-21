Tata Steel, Tata Power & Tata Motors among 8 Tata Group stocks where retail investors upped stakes in 2022

Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Rallis India were among eight Tata Group stocks where retail holding jumped by at least 100 basis points in the first three quarters of the 2022. Data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests, seven of these eight stocks delivered negative returns year-to-date, while the eighth stock is up over 100 per cent.

Data showed retail holding in Tata Steel increased 354 basis points in the three quarters to September 30. Retail holding in Tata Steel stood at 19.57 per cent as of September 30 compared with 16.03 per cent as of December 31, 2021. The stock is down 0.22 per cent (till Tuesday) year-to-date. The average target price on Tata Steel at Rs 105.43, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne, suggests a 5 per cent potential downside ahead.

Retail holding in Automotive Stampings and Assemblies jumped 203 basis points to 19.38 per cent from 17.35 per cent. This stock is down 42 per cent in 2022 so far.

Tata Power saw retail investors upping stake to 24.34 per cent from 22.38 per cent, up 196 basis points. This stock is down 1.4 per cent year-to-date. The average target price for Tata Power at 264 suggests a 21 per cent upside potential for the stock.

Retail investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares, increased stakes in Rallis India (up 168 basis points), Tata Motors (up 166 basis points), Tata Metaliks (161 basis points) and TCS (up 110 basis points) in three quarters to September 30.

Rallis India is down 9.36 per cent year-to-date; Tata Motors has fallen 14.88 per cent while Tata Metaliks has declined 7 per cent during the same period. Rallis' average target price suggests a 11 per cent potential upside, Tata Motors' 27 per cent and Tata Metaliks' 27 per cent.

TCS, the flagship Tata Group stock, is down 13 per cent in 2022 so far. TCS' average target price suggests a 14 per cent potential upside ahead.

Meanwhile, Oriental Hotels, a Tata Group associate, saw its shares rising 103 per cent this year. Retail holding in this stock was up 220 basis points at 16.21 per cent at the end of September quarter from 14.01 per cent at the end of December 2021 quarter. Average target for Oriental Hotels suggests no upside potential, as per Trendlyne data.

