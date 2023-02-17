Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi: Tata group shares that MFs bought & sold in January

Voltas, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels, Titan Company, Tata Communications and Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) were among Tata group companies, which saw a rise in mutual fund holding in January on a monthly basis. Tata Metaliks, Tata Power and Tata Exlsi were among the 29 Tata group listed firms that saw a fall in mutual fund exposure in the month gone by, as per PRIME Database.

In the case of Tata Motors, mutual funds raised exposure in the JLR owner by 76 basis points to 7.73 per cent in January from 6.97 per cent in December. In consumer electronics company Voltas, MF stake jumped to 15.58 per cent from 14.10 per cent, up 148 basis points YoY. MFs upped stake in Indian Hotels by 93 basis points to 22.40 per cent from 21.47 per cent.

Mutual funds bought an additional 52 basis points stake in jewellery maker Titan Company in January. In Tata Communications, mutual funds stake stood at 9.74 per cent, up 23 basis points over 9.51 per cent in December.

In case of the Tata Consumer Products, MF holding rose 12 basis points to 5.84 per cent from 5.71 per cent. Tata Steel saw MFs raising stakes to 8.35 per cent from 8.27 per cent.

Tata group's flagship TCS saw the institutional category raising stake to 3.39 per cent from 3.32 per cent. TCS is Tata group's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation, followed by Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan and Tata Chemicals.

Data showed Tata Chemicals, Tata Coffee, Tata Investment Corp and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) were some other Tata group companies that saw a month-on-month rise in MF holding in January.

On the flips side, mutual funds decreased stakes in Tata Metaliks by 183 basis points to 6.81 per cent from 8.63 per cent. In Tata Power, the domestic funds cut stakes by 39 basis points to 3.70 per cent from 4.10 per cent. Tata Elxsi (down 13 basis points) and Trent (down 0.01 per cent) saw small decline in MF exposure in the month gone by.

Also read: ITC, HDFC Bank, HUL, RIL and TCS: Retail investors owned Rs 5.71 lakh cr worth 10 stocks in Q3

Also read: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors lead Nifty downgrades in Q3; Tata Motors sees highest upgrade