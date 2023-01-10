scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
TCS dividend record date, payment date, total payout so far in FY23 & more

Feedback

TCS dividend record date, payment date, total payout so far in FY23 & more

TCS has a policy of returning 80-100 per cent of free cash flow to shareholders, according to management. The total payout of free cash flow to shareholders year-to-date stood at 110 per cent, Nomura India said

TCS had earlier paid interim dividends of Rs 8 per share each in September and July. In total, it has made dividend payouts of Rs 33,297 crore year-to-date TCS had earlier paid interim dividends of Rs 8 per share each in September and July. In total, it has made dividend payouts of Rs 33,297 crore year-to-date

Tata Consultancy Services has reported a third interim dividend of Rs 8 per share and a special dividend of Rs 67 per share. India's largest software exporter had earlier paid interim dividends of Rs 8 per share each in September and July, taking its year-to-date total dividend payout to Rs 33,297 crore.

Nomura India noted that TCS has a policy of returning 80-100 per cent of free cash flow to shareholders, according to management. But total payout of free cash flow to shareholders year-to-date is 110 per cent it said.

Dividend yield is seen risnig from 1.3 per cent in FY22 to 3 per cent in FY23 and to 3.2 per cent in FY24.

Nuvama Institutional Equities sees dividend yield for FY23 at 3.5 per cent. It sees FY24 dividend yield at 2 per cent.

Published on: Jan 10, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 10, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS