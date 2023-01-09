TCS Q3 results preview: $7-10 billion deal wins, 12-17% rise in profit, margin expansion, attrition & more

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter, is ready to report its quarterly earnings later today. If Accenture's recent quarterly earnings were any cue, the IT major may report strong set of numbers. But investors would rather be focusing on demand trends, especially in verticals such as BFSI, retail, manufacturing and communications, in the backdrop of slowing global economy.
Deal wins
TCS reported a total contract value (TCV) of $8.1 billion in the September quarter, which included only one large deal. Nirmal Bang believes the deal wins were flattish or lower in the December quarter on account of delays seen in decision making, especially on longer term deals.
Bottom line
Reliance Securities expect TCS to report 15.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 11,261 crore compared with Rs 9,769 crore in the year-ago quarter. Motilal Oswal Securities pegs TCS' Q3 profit at Rs 11,220 crore, up 14.4 per cent. Dolat Capital Market sees profit at Rs 11,012 crore, up 12.7 per cent YoY. Nuvama pegs profit at Rs 11,377 crore, up 16.5 per cent YoY or 9.1 per cent QoQ.
Reliance Securities sees revenues rising 17.6 per cent YoY to 57,496 crore from Rs 48,885 crore in the year-ago quarter. Emkay Global sees revenue rising 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 56,993 crore.
Dollar, CC revenues
In constant currency terms, TCS is expected to report a 1.9 per cent sequential revenue growth in CC terms compared with a likely 1.2 per cent growth for Infosys, 3 per cent growth for HCL Tech and 1.2 per cent growth for Wipro, as per Nuvama estimates. Reliance Securities sees CC revenue growth at at 1.6 per cent.
In terms of margins, the TCS management had earlier indicated the focus was on improving margins. The benefits of lower sub-contracts and higher billable freshers, and rupee depreciation, should aid margin sequentially, Investec said.
Kotak Institutional Equities has list out seven factors that investors need to follow:
1) 2023 budget closure, rate of spending increase and decline and priorities
2) Decision making criteria of the client to retain, axe vendors given that the emphasis on cost take-out has increased
3) Health of impacted verticals and geographies, especially hi-tech, retail and Europe
4) Deal pipeline, composition of deals; how it has changed; pace of decision making
5) How the current slowdown and potentially even the recession differ from the past
6) Outcome from push by companies to get rate increases
7) attrition rate, especially onsite
8) Levers to increase margin back to the 26-28 per cent range.
