TCS shares fall 4% as Q1 earnings miss estimates

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped over 4 per cent in early trade today after the firm performed below expectations on both revenue and margins in its June quarter earnings. Financial services firm Motilal Oswal said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins came at a multi-year low for the Mumbai based firm. The IT stock was down 4.54 per cent at Rs 3,116.40 in early trade against the previous close of Rs 3,264.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11.45 lakh crore on BSE.

TCS stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The share has lost 16.11 per cent in 2022 and fell 2.27 per cent in a year. The stock was trading nearly 3 per cent higher to its 52-week low of Rs 3,023.35.

The share opened at Rs 3,220 on BSE. Total 0.53 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.23 crore on BSE. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,045.50 on January 18, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,023.35 on June 17, 2022.

Here's a look at what brokerages said about the prospects of the stock after its Q1 earnings.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'buy' call on the stock and sees an upside of 14 per cent to the price of Rs 3,265.

Motilal Oswal said, "We have tweaked our FY23/FY24 earnings per share by 4% to account for lower margins. We expect a USD revenue CAGR of 9.3% over FY22-24 and INR EPS CAGR of 13.1% during the same period. Our TP of Rs 3,730 implies 28 times FY24E EPS, with a 14% upside potential. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock."

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins came at a multi-year low as they dipped 190 bps QoQ to 23.1% (vs.our estimate of 23.9%) due to elevated supply side pressure, added Motilal Oswal.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said the company has missed on both revenue and margins in the June quarter results.

Nomura has given a 'reduce' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,910. "The firm is facing brunt of weakening growth and margin headwinds and order book is showing signs of flattening," the brokerage said.

1QFY23 results were a miss on all fronts, Nomura said, adding that the firm's growth to lag Infosys. It lowered FY23-24F earnings per share by 1.4-2.5 per cent.

JPMorgan is underweight on the TCS stock with a target price of Rs 2,800. Earnings and margin trajectory don't stand up to burden of valuations, said JPMorgan.

Q1 of FY23 was underwhelming with in line revenues, a 60 bps margin miss and slowing deal win/hiring trajectory. JPMorgan cut margins by 30 basis points and earnings estimates by 2-3 per cent over FY23-25.

Citi has given a sell call on the stock. and cut its target price to Rs 3,015. Revenues were in line with estimates but the firm missed on the margins front. "With consensus FY23E/FY24E EBIT margins at 25%/25.5% (Citi: 23.7%/23.4%), we see downgrades ahead, " Citi said.