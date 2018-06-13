TCS stock rises nearly 3% amid report board to consider share buyback on Friday

The TCS stock rose in early trade today after the country's largest software services firm announced it would consider a proposal to buy back shares at its board meeting to be held later this week. The stock which opened at Rs 1,815 level, hit an intra day high of 1830 rising up to 2.75% in early trade. At 10:34 am, the stock was trading 2.04% or 36.30 points higher at 1817 level in early trade. The stock of the bluechip IT firm is trading 1.16% away from 52 week high of Rs 1837. It has been gaining for the last six days and has risen 5.50% during the period.

On Tuesday, the TCS stock closed higher amid report that the Bengaluru-based firm has expanded partnership with M&G Prudential. The stock of the blue-chip IT firm closed 1.74% or 30 points higher at 1781 on the BSE.

The stock has clocked 48% returns during the last one year and has gained 34% since the beginning of this year.

"...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on June 15, 2018," TCS said in a BSE filing late last night.

During its Q4 FY2018 earnings call, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company's intention was "to keep capital return close to 80-100 per cent of annual free cash flow".

Last year, TCS carried out a Rs 16,000-crore mega buyback offer, entailing 5.61 crore shares or 3% of its total equity at a price of Rs 2,850 per equity share.

The buyback process had seen Tata Sons tendering over 3.60 crore shares, accounting for 64.2 per cent of the total shares bought back by the company. Other large investors who participated in the buyback were Government of Singapore, Copthall Mauritius Investments Ltd and EuroPacific Growth Fund.

For FY2018, TCS returned Rs 26,800 crore to shareholders in both dividends and the buyback. For the full year, TCS' net cash from operations amounted to Rs 28,160 crore and free cash flow was Rs 26,360 crore.

Share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders, while also supporting share price during period of sluggish market condition.

Indian IT companies have been under pressure to return excess cash on their books to shareholders through generous dividends and buybacks. Many IT firms, including Infosys (Rs 13,000 crore) and HCL Technologies (Rs 3,500 crore) had undertaken buyback schemes last year.