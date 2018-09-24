TCS stock hits all-time high as rupee logs losses in trade today

The TCS stock rose to its all-time high in trade today amid rupee gradually moving toward 72.73 level in trade today. A fall in rupee translates to higher income for IT firms. IT companies earn most of their revenues in dollars. So, each dollar earned abroad will now get them more rupees.

The stock of the Tata Group firm hit 2,214.15 level its highest ever in trade today after the rupee weakened 29 paise to 79.42 level against the dollar in early trade as the greenback gained overseas. The home currency then closed 43 paise lower at 72.63 level to the dollar in trade today.

Buoyed by the rupee fall, the stock of the Mumbai-based firm opened marginally higher at 2104 level today against the previous close of 2103.80 level. After hitting an all-time high of 2214.15 level and intra day low of 2098.30, the stock closed 4.51% or 94.90 points to 2198.70 level in trade today.

The large cap stock was the top Sensex and Nifty gainer in today's trade. On Nifty, the stock closed 4.99% higher to 2208 level. The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 6.22% during the same period.

The stock has gained 75.73% during the last one year and has gained 62.84% since the beginning of this year. In terms of one-year returns, the stock has outperformed the Sensex by 62% with the index rising just 13.73% in the same period.

The market capitalisation of TCS rose to Rs 8,41,788.83 crore on the BSE at the end of trade today.

Meanwhile, the BSE IT index gained 318 points to 15,787 level in an otherwise negative market due to a fall in the home currency.

Infosys too was among the top Sensex gainers rising 1.56% to 717.30 level on BSE today.

Meanwhlie, the Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1.5% lower in trade today amid a depreciating rupee, rising crude oil prices and selling pressure on stocks of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). On the global front, China reportedly rebuffed a plan for talks with the US on resolving their dispute over trade and technology which roiled Asian stocks.

While the Sensex closed 536 points or 1.46% lower to 36,305, the Nifty lost 175 points or 1.58% to trade at 10,967 level.This is the weakest closing since July 11 when it settled at 36,265.93. The index has lost 1,249.04 points in the previous four sessions.