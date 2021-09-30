Tera Software shares hit upper circuit after firm wins Rs 396-crore work orders

Shares of Tera Software were locked in the upper circuit of 5% today after the company received work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore. The stock opened with a gain of 4.85% at Rs 51.90 against previous close of Rs 49.50 on BSE.

Tera Software stock touched an intraday high of Rs 51.95, rising 4.95% against previous close. Tera Software shares trade higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 98% in one year but fallen 8.7% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 65 crore on BSE. Total 1,280 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 0.66 lakh on BSE.

Tera Software has received work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore (including GST) from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) and Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the company said.

The company said it has inked agreements with DVVNL and PVVNL for the aforesaid work orders for door-to-door meter reading, on spot bill generation, bill distribution and bill collection in cluster-5 (Agra-1, Agra-2 and Aligarh Distribution Zones of DVVNL) and in cluster-1 (Meerut, Saharanpur and Noida Distribution Zones of PVVNL) for total 56,10,006 consumers in Uttar Pradesh.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 85 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.10 on July19, 2021 and October 6, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it trades 38.88 percent below its 52-week high and 106.97 percent above its 52-week low.