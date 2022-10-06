These 21 small-cap stocks have given more than 50% return since June

Indian stock markets made a bottom on June 17 this year when benchmark NSE Nifty closed at Rs 15,293.5. The indices have rebounded since then and Nifty has increased 13 per cent to Rs 17,274.3 as on October 4, 2022. Similarly Nifty small-cap 250 index has posted a 17.5 per cent market return from Rs 7,902.75 to Rs 9,285.3. However, there are few stocks listed in Nifty small-cap which have provided market-beating returns to the investors in the mentioned period.

The data available with Ace Equity has shown that PSU stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has posted a 125.3 per cent return, at Rs 556.25 (October 4) from Rs 246.85 (June 17). It was followed by FMCG sector company -- Campus Activewear -- whose stock price has increased 92.5 per cent to Rs 596.25 from Rs 309.7. Another FMCG stock KRBL stood at the third spot in this list with returns of 90.2 per cent as it surged to Rs 386.3 from Rs 203.05.

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank's share price came at the fourth spot as it has gained 83 per cent, at Rs 80.9 from Rs 44.2. Tata Investment Corporation came next in line as this finance sector stock has posted 79.4 per cent returns, at Rs 2,346.6 from a low of Rs 1,308.

Tyre maker CEAT, sixth, has given 75.6 per cent returns, at Rs 1,579.2 from Rs 899.25, followed by retail sector stock Metro Brands, up 75.1 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers' stock traded 74.6 per cent higher. Shoppers Stop, ninth, has surged 74.3 per cent, while India Cements, (10th), has gained 70.2 per cent.

Also, there are as many as eleven stocks -- Triveni Turbine, Cochin Shipyard, Tejas Networks, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, IDFC, Sapphire Foods India, Apollo Tyres, EIH, Westlife Development, Rites, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation -- which have witnessed share price rise between 50 per cent and 70 per cent range.

Ahead of Q2 results, investors may be considering adding small-cap stocks to the portfolio for higher returns as there are also some signals from global markets of being bottoming out as the US and European markets have rallied strongly in the last couple of days.

Market watcher V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has said, "The mother market US is now signalling a base case scenario of a short and mild recession. That’s why markets are bouncing back sharply from oversold levels. And whenever there is a rally in US markets, India is outperforming reflecting the resilience of Indian economy and markets."

He also stated that investors should not be carried away by the rallies because there are major challenges for the global economy and markets.

"In a stable environment, market will respond to Q2 results which will start flowing in from October 10th onwards. Financials, particularly leading banks, leading NBFCs and fintech companies, automobiles particularly CV, PV, tractors and high-end motorcycle manufacturers will post good results. IT results are likely to be good but the market response will depend on the management commentary. In other segments telecom, capital goods, select FMCG and construction-related segments are likely to post good numbers," he concluded.