This Ashish Kacholia stock will go ex-stock split today; Inox Green, Inox Wind Q2 results & more

Friday will see two stocks Som Distilleries & Breweries and Gujarat Themis Biosyn going ex-dividend. Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure and Mefcom Capital Markets will go ex-stock split today. Adcon Capital Services will go ex-rights today.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.40 per share. The record date for the same is December 2 and the dividend will be paid on December 21.

Som Distilleries & Breweries will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of 25 paise per share. The record date for the same is November 22 and the dividend will be paid on December 17.

Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure, where ace investor Ashish Kacholia entered earlier this week, will go ex-split today from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share. Kacholia bought 3,97,000 Likhitha Infrastructure shares at Rs 386 a piece, worth Rs 15.20 crore on Wednesday.

Shares of Mefcom Capital Markets will go ex-split from Rs 10 a piece to Rs 5 a piece. Adcon Capital Services will go ex-rights today. Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services and Inox Wind Energy will have their quarterly earnings today.

Shares of BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contract in a security is banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

