This defence PSU stock extends gains for 7th session, zooms 20% to hit fresh 52-week high today

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Monday extended their gains for the seventh straight session, scaling past the Rs 1,000 mark. The stock jumped 20 per cent today to hit its fresh 52-week high (upper price band) of Rs 1,004.60. It eventually settled 17.84 per cent higher at Rs 986.55. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has surged 25.18 per cent, outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex's 2.65 per cent rise. Around 9.45 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was more than 10 times compared to the two-week average volume of 93,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 89.07 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 19,897.73 crore.

The company reported a 119 per cent YoY jump in standalone profit at Rs 318 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 145 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter grew 49 per cent YoY to Rs 2,079 crore compared with Rs 1,396 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

At the end of FY23, Mazagon Dock had an order book of Rs 38,755 crore, which was spread over two critical projects namely the Rs 15,814 crore in P15B Destroyers and Rs 18501 crore in P17A stealth frigates. There were Rs 4,255 crore of works confined to P75 Scorpene-class submarines and Rs 100 crore related to medium refit and life certification of submarine work.

Antique Stock Broking finds the stock worth Rs 1,073, suggesting a 30 per cent potential upside on the counter. The brokerage noted that the order book was 5 times FY23 revenue.

"Our channel checks suggest Mazagon Dock might win a repeat of the P75 orders, which could be retrofitted as P75I at a later stage of the submarine. This might end the speculation on AIP technology vendors. To summarize, in the short-to-medium run, Mazagon Dock identifies Rs 1.60 lakh crore in opportunity: NGC (Rs 33,000 crore), P75I (Rs 43,000 crore), NGD (Rs 50,000 crore), a repeat of P17A (Rs 35,000 crore). However, NGC and P75I will be key drivers in the short-to-medium term," Antique said.

On the technical setup, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 82.69. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.74. It has a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.51.

That said, the scrip has an average target price of Rs 806, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential downside of 18 per cent. It has a one-year beta of 1.52, indicating low volatility on the counter.

The company is one of the leading shipbuilding yards in India. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1934. The company's current portfolio of designs spans a wide range of products for both domestic and overseas clients. Mazagon Dock has also delivered cargo ships, passenger ships, supply vessels, multipurpose support vessels, water tankers, tugs, dredgers, fishing trawlers, barges & border outposts for various customers in India as well as abroad. MDL has also fabricated and delivered jackets, main decks of wellhead platforms, process platforms, jack-up rigs etc.

Other defence PSU stocks also surged today. Cochin Shipyard jumped 11.45 per cent and Garden Reach Shipbuilders surged 8.89 per cent. Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics rose up to 3.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks settled on a positive note today, led by gains in automobile, banks, financial, consumer durables and energy stocks.