This multibagger stock doubled investors' money in one year; do you own it?

Shares of Mastek Limited have doubled investors' money in the last 12 months. In the past one year, the share price jumped from Rs 1,441 to Rs 2955.90, logging over 100 per cent return in this period.

Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged around 2,800 per cent in the last ten years.

The stock closed 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 2,864 on BSE on Tuesday. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 8,500 crore, the shares stand higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Anand Rathi noted that the company is now looking at its next leg of growth by acceleration in its US business as the UK is on a steady high-growth path and is now enjoying tailwinds.

In the US, it has appointed a new CEO in Chicago and is rejuvenating its business by inducting leaders, investing in sales, and on reinforcement through Evosys. Mastek/Evosys have announced some deals in the US and growth in the US region is shaping up well.

The brokerage house pointed out that Mastek has, over the last few years, consistently expanded its operating margins, with the EBIT margin moving up from 9.9 per cent in FY18, 18.6 per cent in FY21 and to 19.2 per cent in FY22.

"While our estimates are largely unchanged, taking into account the change in peer-set multiples, we revise our target to 23x (from 24x earlier) and retain our Buy," it added.

ICICI Securities highlighted that Growth in new logo acquisition, increasing deal size, expansion of sales and marketing and market share gains in the UK market to drive revenues.

Management change in the US market may help it to grow stronger and achieve the desired revenue mix.

The brokerage house values the stock at 22x FY24EPS and has a 'Hold' call with a target price of Rs 3,100 per share.

According to MarketsMojo, the stock is trading at a premium compared to its average historical valuations and it has a Fair valuation. The company has declared positive results for the last 9 consecutive quarters.

Also, the institutional investors have increased their stake by 1.21 per cent over the previous quarter and collectively hold 13.27 per cent of the company.