Titagarh Rail shares are down 38% from their record high, can they breach Rs 1,500 mark?

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems have fallen 38% from their record high in four months. The railway stock which rose to a record high of Rs 1896.50 on June 27, 2024 was trading at Rs 1178 on BSE today. However, the multibagger stock saw strong buying interest in the current session, rising 8.42% intra day to Rs 1185.70. The rally in the stock came even as the benchmark indices managed to erase nearly one third of losses from yesterday’s crash.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,844 crore. Total 2.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.33 crore. Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 1,072% in three years and zoomed 645% in two years.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 703.80 on August 18, 2023.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 36.2, signaling it's trading neither in overbought nor in the oversold zone. Titagarh Rail Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and lower than the 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

SBI Securities has chosen Titagarh Rail as its Diwali pick. It has assigned a price target of Rs 1510 to the stock.

“At the current price, the stock is trading at FY25E/FY26E P/E multiple of 43.7x/31.6x of its Bloomberg consensus earnings estimate. The company is well positioned to leverage on healthy growth prospects backed by (a) Growing demand, (b) Attractive rail value chain opportunities, (c) Higher Infrastructure spend and (d) Policy support,” said SBI Securities.

“Key Risks to the potential growth are any slowdown in railway capex; high dependence on Indian Railways; Higher competitive intensity etc,” added the brokerage.

The rail firm will announce its Q2 earnings on October 26.

In the June 2024 quarter, Titagarh Rail Systems reported a subdued set of earnings. The wagons manufacturer clocked a 8.4 percent year-on-year rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 67 crore against Rs 61.79 crore in the same period last year. Revenue fell by nearly 1 percent to Rs 903 crore in Q1 from Rs 910.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Titagarh clocked a 4.1 percent fall in EBITDA to Rs 101.7 crore from Rs 106.1 crore in the year-ago period. The fall in revenue also affected the company's operating performance, with the EBITDA margin shrinking 50 basis points year-on-year to 11.2 percent.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.