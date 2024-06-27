Titagarh Rail shares continue record run a day after bulk deal, check details

Shares of multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems saw a bulk deal with BlackRock Global Emerging Markets Fund Inc emerging as a buyer on Wednesday. BlackRock Global bought over 9.46 lakh shares in Titagarh Rail Systems for Rs 153.12 crore. The purchase price of the deal was Rs 1,618, the Tuesday’s closing price on BSE. Titagarh Rail shares rose 7% to a record high of Rs 1890.05 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 24,754 crore. Total 1.98 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.41 crore.

Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 263% in a year and zoomed 76.60% this year. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 481.85 on July 10, 2023.

It has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 77.4, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Titagarh Rail Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

As per bulk deal data available on BSE, Rashmi Chowdhary offloaded over 26.93 lakh shares at Rs 1,618 per share. She earned around Rs 436 crore from the deal. Chowdhary is a promoter of the company and owned over 1.28 crore shares or 9.52% stake at the end of March 2024 quarter, according to the shareholding data.

On Wednesday, CRISIL Ratings revised long-term and short-term ratings of the wagon maker.

The credit rating agency revised its long term rating to AA-/Stable from ‘CRISIL A+/Stable’. Similarly, the CRISIL revised its short term rating to CRISIL A1+ from CRISIL A1.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.