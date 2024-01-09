Rs 59 to Rs 1,006: This railway stock turned into a multibagger in three years; down 8% from record high

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd have surged 1,606% in the last three years. The railway stock, which closed at Rs 58.95 on July 8, 2021 rose to a high of Rs 1005.90 on January 8, 2024 delivering multibagger returns to investors. On the other hand, Sensex rose 46.27% in three years.Titagarh Rail Systems shares closed on a flat note at Rs 1005.90 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1005.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,546.83 crore. Total 0.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.83 crore. Later, the stock closed 1.42% higher at Rs 1020.20 on BSE. Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 338% in a year and zoomed 100% in six months.

It fell to a 52-week low of Rs 194.80 on February 6, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 1090.30 on December 20, 2023. The stock has fallen 8% from the all-time high. It has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51.1, signaling it's trading neither in overbought nor in the oversold zone. Titagarh Rail Systems shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Systematix Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on the railway stock with a target price of Rs 1202.

“We forecast a robust 35%/43%/54% CAGR in the company’s revenue/EBITDA and PAT during FY23-FY26E, respectively. We initiate coverage on Titagarh Rail Systems with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 1,202, based on 28x PER on FY26E,” said the brokerage.

Key risks to the growth in the share price are change in the government’s policy or any sharp fall in Indian Railways capex, it added.

Another brokerage Antique Broking has a target price of Rs 1252.

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, "Titagarh Rail is slightly bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 1084. A daily close below support of Rs 983 could lead to target of Rs 838 in the near term."

Titagarh Rail Systems logged a 46.5% rise in net profit to Rs 70.6 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 48.2 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Total revenue climbed 54.1% to Rs 935.5 crore in Q2 against Rs 607.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Earnings per share rose to Rs 5.56 in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 3 in the September 2022 quarter.

Profit before tax zoomed 112% to Rs 94.39 crore in the September quarter against Rs 44.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

About the Company

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

