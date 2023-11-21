Titagarh Rail Systems shares hit record high on deal with ABB India; check details

Shares of multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd hit a record high in early trade today after the railway firm said it has formed a strategic partnership with ABB Systems to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India. Titagarh Rail shares hit an all-time high of Rs 1041, rising 11.21% on BSE today against the previous close of Rs 936.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,008 crore. Total 2 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.32 crore.

Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 518% in a year and zoomed 352% this year. The stock has clocked positive returns in all time periods up to 10 years. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163 on November 22, 2023.

It has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 69.8, signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Titagarh Rail Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The strategic partnership brings the two companies together to build on their potential and synergy to become an established player in the Indian market and expand its market base to other projects and countries. The partnership covers an agreement for Titagarh to purchase ABB propulsion systems including traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors and TCMS software. It also includes securing the manufacturing rights and production license for traction motors along with the complete transfer of technology of the GoA 4 (Driverless metro) TCMS software from ABB to Titagarh.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

ABB is a world leader in the field of the design, manufacture and servicing of propulsion systems and electrical equipment relating to rolling stock used for railways and metro systems.

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on November 21, 2023: ONGC, Senco Gold, Coal India, Gillette, Gujarat Pipavav and more

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 21, 2023: Voltas, Airtel, Aptech and GHCL

Also read: Suzlon Energy shares drop 2% ahead of investor meet