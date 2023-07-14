Rs 120 to Rs 542: This railway stock scaled all-time high in a year

Shares of multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd hit their all-time high in the previous session. The railway stock, which hit a 52 week low of Rs 120 on July 13, 2022 touched a record high of Rs 542.55 in Thursday’s trading session. This implies the stock surged over 352% from its 52 week low to its record high in a year. In the last one year, the Titagarh Rail Systems stock has surged 333%. The railway stock closed at Rs 122.3 on July 13 last year and closed at Rs 529.70 in the previous session.

The stock has remained a multibagger in the last three years too. It has rallied a strong 1211% during the period. The midcap stock, which closed at Rs 40.4 on July 13, 2020 ended at Rs 529.70 on Thursday. In comparison, Sensex has risen 78.67 per cent in three years.

In the previous session, Titagarh Rail stock zoomed 4% to an all-time high on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 513.10 on BSE.

Later, it closed 1.51% higher at Rs 529.70 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 73.3, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Titagarh Wagons shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. Titagarh Wagons shares stand higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 6.78 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 35.50 crore in Thursday’s session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,333.68 crore.

Nine promoters held 47.83 per cent stake in the firm and 107836 public shareholders owned 52.17 per cent or 6.23 crore shares for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 1.04 lakh public shareholders held 2.77 crore shares or 23.17% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 16 shareholders with 5.07% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

In the March quarter of last fiscal, Titagarh Wagons posted net profit of Rs 48.24 crore against Rs 24.95 crore loss during the quarter ended March 2022. However, sales zoomed 102% to Rs 974.22 crore in Q4 against Rs 480.94 crore during the quarter ended December 2022. For the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported profit of Rs 130.20 crore against a loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the year ago period. Sales zoomed 44% to Rs 2779.59 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1930.79 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

About the Company

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

