Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 1,200% in three years; is the upside capped?

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd have delivered over 1,200% returns in the last three years. The multibagger railways stock, which closed at Rs 40.4 on July 13, 2020, was trading at Rs 539 on BSE today taking the three-year growth to 1,234%. In comparison, Sensex has risen 82.85 per cent in three years. The shares of the leading private wagon manufacturer in India have delivered positive returns during different time periods. While the stock has zoomed 333% in a year, it clocked returns of 137% in 2023. In the last two years, shareholders reaped returns of 638% from the railway wagon stock.

In the current session, Titagarh Rail stock was trading near record high level of Rs 542.55 touched in Thursday’s session. It rose 1.92% to an intraday high of Rs 539.90 on BSE today. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 527.40 against the previous close of Rs 529.70 on BSE.

Total 0.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.19 crore in Friday’s session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,444.28 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 73.3, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Titagarh Wagons shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. Titagarh Wagons shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here’s look at what analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, "Titagarh Rail Systems is bullish but also overbought on the Daily charts with next resistance at Rs 534. A daily close below the support of Rs 509 could lead to a target of Rs 480 in the near term."

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The stock has picked up quite decently in the last 3-4 sessions and currently indicating a breakout above Rs 530 levels has further strengthened the trend with next target of Rs 570-590 levels. The near-term support can be maintained near Rs 505-510 levels."

In June end, Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” call. The brokerage fixed a target price of Rs 694 based on 20 times its FY25 earnings, implying a 54 percent upside. On July 13, the brokerage maintained its buy call with the target price unchanged.

"We believe that TRSL has the strategy and the plan ready for sustained growth in the long-term. We expect the company to report 53% earnings CAGR over FY23–26E, and generate strong RoE and RoCE of 26% and 34% in FY26. TRSL has an investment plan of Rs 6 billion over the next three years. We believe recently concluded fund raising coupled with the expected strong cashflow generation in the next few years will support the company in meeting its growth objectives.We retain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 694 (20x its FY25E EPS)," said Antique Stock Broking.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

