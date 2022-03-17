Titan Company stock hits all-time high, among top Sensex gainers

Shares of Titan Company hit their all-time high today amid a strong rally in the afternoon session. The stock, which forms a key component of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, gained 5.14 per cent to reach an all-time high of Rs 2,720 on the BSE.

The stock surged past its previous all time high of Rs 2,687.30 it hit on January 7, 2022. Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 4,52,50,970 shares, or 5.09 per cent stake, in the company at the end of December quarter. In the last quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3.57 crore shares, or 4.02 per cent stake, in the firm. His wife Rekha owned 95.40 lakh shares, or 1.07 per cent stake in the firm.

The large cap stock opened at Rs 2,612 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 2,586.95. The luxury goods stock was among the top Sensex gainers today. The share has climbed 7.5 per cent since the beginning of this year and risen 84.27 per cent in the last one year.

Titan Company shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 14.35 per cent in the last 7 days.

A total of 0.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.16 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.40 lakh crore on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,400 on May 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, Sensex rose 1,151 points to 57,967 and Nifty gains 332 points to 17,307 in the afternoon session. This is the second consecutive session in which market is trading with major gains.

