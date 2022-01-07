Titan Company stock hits record high as firm sees 36% revenue growth in Q3

Titan Company shares hit all-time high today after the jewellery maker said it has witnessed "strong demand" across its consumer businesses and clocked 36 per cent growth over the festive quarter last year.

Titan Company stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,687 rising 3.49% on BSE. The large cap stock has risen 0.92% in the last two days. Titan Company share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 68.41% in one year and risen 3% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.30 lakh crore on BSE.

The company has witnessed a "buoyancy" in jewellery demand driven by festive purchases in October and November which helped the division achieve a 37 per cent growth for the quarter, Titan said in an update for Q3/FY 22.

While ticket sizes in the jewellery segment were "stable" and 15 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. The contribution from tier-1 towns continued to improve and was close to pre-pandemic levels, it added.

"Both walk-ins and customer conversions were significantly higher compared to last year. New buyer growth was higher than total buyer growth driven partly by Tanishq's regionalisation strategy of winning in focus markets," said Titan.

The company's 'watches and wearables' division also saw strong growth momentum with 28 per cent year-on-year growth. The segment has recorded growth in multi-brand channels, both online and offline, growing handsomely in the quarter, mainly on the back of the Titan brand, it added.

"Premiumisation journey is helping to gain higher value. Sales from trade and large format stores (LFS) in particular clocked higher growth, followed by retail. Tier-II and -III towns did better than metros," said Titan.

Its eyewear division also reported a strong growth of 27 per cent, driven by sunglasses and frames with a good demand uptick also seen in international brands.

"The division accelerated its growth journey with significant network expansion during the quarter," it added.