Titan Company stock rises over 4% after Q2 earnings

The Titan Company stock rose in early trade in an otherwise weak market after the Tata Group firm reported a 8.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.11 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. The stock rose up to 4.09% to 882.70 on the BSE. The large cap stock has gained 10.97% during the last one year and 1.40% since the beginning of this year.

The stock opened at 848.50 against the previous close of 848 on the BSE. The luxury goods firm's stock saw its volume of share rise to 48.84 lakh shares compared to its three-month average volume of 28.97 lakh.

The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of 809.87 but below its 200-day moving average of 873.47

22 of 30 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', seven "hold" and two "underperform" or "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

It hit its 52 week high of 1006 on April 18, 2018 and 52 week low of 731.70 on October 9, 2018.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said Titan's H2 is likely to be better. "We expect the virtuous cycle of market share gains to continue for Titan as it steps up its investment in the wedding jewellery segment and stands to be a big beneficiary of the jewellery industry getting more formalized," the bank said. It raised target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,050; and maintained the stock's rating at buy.

The firm's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 301.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, dragged by provisions made for its corporate deposits in the IL&FS group compared to a net profit of Rs 277.93 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Titan said as on September 30, 2018, as a part of treasury operations, it has invested in inter-corporate deposits amounting to Rs 145 crore with IL&FS and its subsidiary.

The growth in the profit before tax for the quarter was muted due to provision made to the tune of Rs 29 crore for investments made as part of treasury operations in inter-corporate deposits in the IL&FS group and certain one-time franchisee compensations on store takeover in the jewellery segment, Titan said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,595.13 crore. It was Rs 3,603.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Titan said revenue from operations for the period up to June 30, 2017 includes excise duty on goods sold.

During the second quarter, Titan's revenues from jewellery business jumped 29 per cent to Rs 3,582 crore, while revenues from watches grew by 17 per cent to Rs 676 crore.

Revenues from eyewear segment went up by 19 per cent to Rs 120 crore in the said quarter.