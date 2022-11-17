L&T, ICICI Bank, Titan and M&M among top gainers & losers as market ends lower

The Indian equity market ended in the red on Thursday in line with weak global cues. Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27. Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

Sensex losers

Titan (2.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.16%), Maruti (1.63%) , HDFC (1.39%), Dr Reddy's (1.31%), Bajaj Finserv (1.25%) and Infosys (0.96%) were the major Sensex losers.

Sensex gainers

Larsen & Toubro (1.25%), ICICI Bank (0.63%) and Bharti Airtel (0.59%) were among the top Sensex gainers.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 283.20 lakh crore today against the market cap of Rs 284.32 lakh crore in the previous session. Market breadth was negative with 1,520 shares closing higher against 1987 stocks falling on BSE. 109 shares were unchanged.

Midcap and small cap indices on BSE lost 83 points and 78 points, respectively.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "The recent market structure is pointing towards the possibility of some profit taking or consolidation ahead. However, we expect Nifty to hold the 17800-18100 zone. The prevailing underperformance on the broader front is already hurting sentiment and it might deteriorate further during the corrective phase. We thus reiterate our view to remain selective and focus on position sizing."

Consumer durables, auto and IT shares were the top losers with their BSE indices falling 685 points, 405 points and 237 points, respectively.

On the other hand, capital goods shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index ending higher by 332 points at 33,570.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 386 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Previous session

The Indian equity market ended higher on Wednesday with Sensex ending at its fresh life-time high led by buying in banking counters. Sensex closed 107.73 points higher at 61,980.72. During the day, the 30-stock index hit its 52-week high of 62,052.57, rising 179.58 points. Nifty ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46 per cent lower at $92.43 per barrel.