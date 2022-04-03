Top-10 most valued firms add Rs 2.61 lakh cr to m-cap; Reliance, HDFC top gainers

The market valuation of the top 10 most valued companies soared Rs 2,61,767.61 crore last week in conjunction with a buoyant trend in equities.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers. The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33 per cent last week.

From the top-10 list, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank surged Rs 41,469.24 crore to reach Rs 8,35,324.84 crore, while RIL added Rs 39,073.7 crore to its m-cap to Rs 17,95,709.10 crore, PTI reported.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) market valuation zoomed Rs 29,687.09 crore to Rs 4,88,808.97 crore and that of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 27,103.16 crore to Rs 4,16,625.19 crore.

HDFC added Rs 26,851.9 crore to Rs 4,44,363.28 crore in its valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 26,672.18 crore to Rs 4,48,810.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 25,975.05 crore to Rs 5,11,777.01 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services went higher by Rs 18,088.37 crore to reach Rs 13,89,678.12 crore.

The market cap of State Bank of India jumped Rs 15,930.43 crore to Rs 4,53,548.76 crore and that of Infosys advanced by Rs 10,916.49 crore to Rs 8,00,268.93 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company tag, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from PTI.)