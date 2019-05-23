Top 5 Infra Stocks to watch today

The majority of exit polls predicted a clear victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP government's main focus during the last five years has been on developing the infrastructure sector. The possibility of the BJP returning to power means further push in the infrastructure sector, such as roads, power, telecom and urban infra.

BJP government's main focus during the last five years has been on developing the infrastructure sector. In its 2019 election manifesto too, the government said it would make capital investment of Rs 100 lakh crore by 2024 in the infrastructure sector and announce a new industrial policy to improve competitiveness of manufacturing and services.

Most of the market experts have maintained a stable outlook on the infrastructure sector. Here are the five Infra stocks which are likely to deliver decent returns.

Larsen and Toubro : A long term valued stock, Larsen and Toubro has been the major in infrastructure segment.The stock has delivered returns over 11 per cent in one year term and around 48 per cent in over 5 year. As per weekly moving average trends, the stock has turned Bullish from Mildly bullish on May 20.

L&T stock reached a new all time high of Rs 1473 on Wednesday. The stock is trading above its 20, 30, 150 and 200 day moving average. As per latest earnings figures, the Earning Per Share (EPS) delivery of the stock has increased from Rs11.66 to Rs 16.95. With a market capitalisation of 2,04,885.95 crore, the stock has closed on Rs 1,448 on Wednesday.

DLF : The stock is trading above 5 and 20 day SMA. The stock has increased 7.58 per cent in the last one week.The stock closed up by 1.55 per cent at Rs 173 on Wednesday.

SORIL Infra Resource : The stock closed at Rs 298.25, up 12.15 points on Wednesday. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has risen 21.14 per cent. Soril Infra Res has moved above its 30 day simple moving average on Wednesday, but trades below 50, 150 and 200 day SMA. The infrastructure developer with vast expertise in construction project management deals in three core products, namely equipment renting, management and maintenance of real estate and assets, and consultancy.

Cummins India : The stock price is above the 30 day average, but lacks behind the 150 and 200 day SMA. On Wednesday, the share price of Cummins has moved below its 50 day simple moving average as well. The stock has risen above 5 per cent in the last three months.

Godrej Properties : The stock has been trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average. The stock closed at Rs 839.80 on Wednesday. As per technical estimates on weekly MACD, the stock has turned bullish from mildly bullish on May 15.