Power Grid, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's top gainers & losers as market ends higher

Indian equity market snapped three sessions of losing streak today, powered by a rally in banking, auto and capital goods shares. Sensex closed 478 points higher at 57,625 and Nifty climbed 140 points to end at 17,123. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 164 points and 61 points, respectively. Banking, capital goods and auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 493 points, 235 pts and 284 pts, respectively. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in green.

Here's a look at top gainers and losers in market today.

Top Gainers

Power Grid: The stock ended 3.50 per cent higher at Rs 215.60 against the previous close of Rs 208.30 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 216, up 3.7 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Axis Bank: The banking stock ended 2.89 percent higher at Rs 808.40 against the previous close of Rs 785.70 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 810.40, rising 3.14 percent on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.48 lakh crore.

NTPC: The stock closed 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 164.90 against the previous close of Rs 161 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 165.35, rising 2.7 percent on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank: The banking stock closed 1.97 per cent higher at Rs 1,187 against the previous close of Rs 1164.40 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs1192, rising 2.37 percent on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 92,044 crore.

Larsen & Toubro: The infra stock closed 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 1,911.45 against the previous close of Rs 1879.55 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs1915.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.68 lakh crore.

Top Losers

Asian Paints: The stock of the firm closed 1.60 per cent lower at Rs 3247.60 against the previous close of Rs 3300 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 3206, falling 2.85 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the paints major fell to Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma stock ended 1.25 per cent lower at Rs 4230 against the previous close of Rs 4283.60 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 4215.90 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 70,425 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom stock ended 0.60 per cent lower at Rs 775.40 against the previous close of Rs 780.05 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 769.20 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.31 lakh crore.

Titan: The stock of luxury goods major ended 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 2618.50 against the previous close of Rs 2624.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 2606 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.32 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank: The banking stock closed 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 867.55 against the previous close of Rs 869.50 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 861.55 on BSE. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 6.04 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, all 19 BSE sectoral indices closed in the green.

Market breadth was negative with 1,674 stocks ending higher against 1,763 stocks falling on BSE. 134 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 271.65 lakh crore. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,612 crore, as per exchange data.

Previous session

The Indian stock market closed lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as global growth concerns rattled indices worldwide. Sensex declined 843 points to end at 57,147. During the day, it tumbled 941 points to 57,050. Nifty fell 257 points to close at 16,983. IT, consumer durables, capital goods and metal stocks were the top sectoral losers with their indices falling 603 pts, 856 pts, 429 pts and 578 pts, respectively.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Shanghai ended higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.39 per cent to $94.64 per barrel.