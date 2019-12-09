Top stocks to watch: YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and others

Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

YES Bank: The stock of private sector will remain in focus ahead of its board meeting to decide on the details of the preferential allotment of shares and convene an extraordinary general meeting subsequently to obtain the approval of the shareholders for raising capital. According to a Bloomberg report, the bank is likely to reject an investment proposal of $1.2 billion from SPGP Holdings and Canada's Erwin Singh Braich, which accounts 60 per cent of its planned $2 billion capital raising.

Hero MotoCorp: Indian two-wheeler major has announced plans to increase prices from next year. In a filing on Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday, the company said it will increase prices up to Rs 2,000 from January 1, 2020, depending on the model and specific market.

ICICI Bank: The stock of the bank will remain in focus after Chanda Kochhar, the bank's former managing director and chief executive officer, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision of the bank's board earlier this year to terminate her employment and claw back the bonuses and stock options she received between April 2009 and March 2018.

Tata Motors: The auto major plans to add 100 sales outlets for passenger vehicles by the end of the current fiscal.

South Indian Bank: India Ratings and Research has revised the ratings of the debt instruments of the lender.

Time Technoplast: The stock will be in focus today as the firm has appointed appoint Ernst & Young LLP, India to evaluate and advise on strategic alternatives to enable the company to focus on its core strengths. The strategic alternatives to be evaluated include consolidation of business activities, including hiving off/disposal/induction of partner in some business activities and sharing of information with potential partners.