Triveni Turbine shares rise over 14% amid high volumes

Shares of Triveni Turbine rose over 14% led by high volumes in an otherwise weak market today. Triveni Turbine stock zoomed 14.33% intraday to Rs 310 in early trade. It was among the top gainers on BSE today. Triveni Turbine stock has gained 37.78% in a year and risen 10% this year. The stock of steam turbines manufacturer has climbed 5.43% in a week.

Total 2.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.50 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,254 crore. The volume of shares traded was the highest today after December 26 last year. On December 26, 5.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.72crore on BSE.

Check share price live: Triveni Turbine



The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 309 on December 15, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 146.90 on June 17, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Triveni Turbine stands at 44.6, signaling it's neither oversold nor underbought. Tata Steel stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period. Shares of Triveni Turbine are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm reported a 47.38 % rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 52.57 crore against a profit of Rs 35.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue climbed 44.69% to Rs 325.78 crore in the December quarter against Rs 225.15 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA rose 32.95% to Rs 63.35 crore in December 2022 against Rs 47.65 crore in December 2021.

Triveni Turbine’s EPS rose to Rs. 1.35 in December 2022 quarter from Rs 0.97 in December 2021 quarter.

After the earnings were announced in January end, Centrum Broking assigned a target price of Rs 345 against the market price of Rs 276, indicating a 25% upside for the stock in a year.

“Despite high base of FY23E inflows (Rs 15 bn), high-teens growth will continue over the medium term of 2-3 years based on enquiry pipeline and capex trends while profit before tax margin of 20% plus will be sustained. We increase our EPS for FY23E by 4% while estimates remain broadly unchanged for FY24E/FY25E. Retain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 345 based on 40x H1FY25E EPS,” said the brokerage.

Prabhudas Lilladher too maintained its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 (Rs328 earlier), valuing it at price equity of 35 times FY25E.

“We revise our EPS estimates by 9.7%/4.1%/3.8% for FY23/24/25, given robust enquiry pipeline, healthy order book, focus on aftermarkets segment and increasing opportunities from Europe due to energy transitions. In Q3, Triveni Turbine reported strong revenue growth of 44.7% YoY driven by 118% growth in aftermarket sales (on a low base). Despite gross margin improvement (up 384bps YoY), EBITDA margins were impacted (down 64bps YoY) due to subcontracting charges related to refurbishment order in South Africa. However, margins are expected to sustain within 19-21% range in medium term driven by better product mix (led by exports and aftermarket) and operating leverage. We believe TRIV is favorably placed to capitalize on growth given 1) its leadership position in domestic 0-30MW turbine market, 2) traction in 30-100 MW and API turbines, and 3) robust aftermarket strategy encompassing spares, service & multi-brand refurbishments,” said the brokerage.

Triveni Turbine has core competence in the area of designing and manufacturing up to 100 megawatt (MW) industrial steam turbines.



Also read: Q3 results previews: Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp

Also read: Adani group stock: 4 reasons why Adani Ports shares rallied 51% in 3 days