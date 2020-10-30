TVS Motor stock rises 9% post Q2 earnings

Share of TVS Motor gained over 9% in Friday's opening trade despite the company reporting a decline of 23% in its net profit at Rs 196 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 256.88 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Snapping their two-day losing streak, shares of TVS Motor rose as much as 9.27% to the intraday high of Rs 461.4 on BSE, as against the last close of Rs 422.25 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.39% today at Rs 425, also its intraday low today.

Stock price of TVS Motor trades higher than 5, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20 and 50-day moving averages.

The stock has gained 1.21% in the last week. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 21,386 crore as of today's session.

TVS Motor Company reported 6% growth in its revenue at Rs 4,617 crore in the for the September quarter as against Rs 4,353 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved 12.6% to Rs 430 crore, while its EBITDA margin grew 55 basis points to 9.3%.

The Chennai-based two-and three-wheeler maker sold 868,000 vehicles during the quarter including exports, down 2% YoY.

"Despite COVID-19 challenges, the company strengthened its supply chain during the second quarter of 2020-21. The production and sales improved consistently from July 2020 onwards," TVS Motor said in a statement.

