Ultratech Cement share trading higher ahead of Q4 earnings

Ultratech Cement share was trading higher ahead of its Q4 earnings set to be announced today. Stock of Ultratech Cement rose 1.79% to Rs 6,521 against previous close of Rs 6,406 on BSE. The stock gained 3.19% in the last 3 days. The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day moving averages.

The share has gained 100% in one year and risen 23% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.87 lakh crore on BSE.

0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 12.64 crore. The cement stock hit 52-week high of Rs 7,050 on April 9, 2021 and 52 week low of Rs 3,235 on May 7, 2020.

On NSE, the share was trading 1.12% higher at Rs 6,447 against previous close of Rs 6,405. Total 4.71 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 305.53 crore.

The cement firm had reported a 120% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,584 crore in Q3 of last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 12,254 crore in the December quarter.