Union Bank of India share rises nearly 6% on Rs 333 crore profit in Q1

Shares of Union Bank of India rose nearly 6 per cent today after the lender reported a net profit of Rs 333 crore in Q1. The earnings have been announced after amalgamation with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank from April 1. The pre-amalgamated profit in the June 2019 quarter stood at Rs 224.43 crore. Union Bank of India share rose up to 5.74 per cent to Rs 32.20 against previous close of Rs 30.45 on BSE.

On NSE, the share jumped 5.74 per cent to Rs 32.20. The banking stock has gained 3.34% in the last 2 days.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

The share has lost 48% in one year and fallen 43.7% since the beginning of this year. Later, the share closed 1.48% higher at Rs 30.90 on BSE.

Total 12.73 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.99 crore. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 19,797 crore on BSE.

The amalgamated entity had booked a profit-after-tax of Rs 381 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. "Overall the performance of the amalgamated entity was quite satisfactory. Amalgamation is proceeding as per the fixed timelines," bank''s managing director and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said.

He said the bank saw a substantial improvement in its net interest income and also on the operating profit side.

Net interest income rose by 17.1 per cent to Rs 6,403 crore as compared to Rs 5,468 crore.

Gross non-performing ratio improved to 14.95 per cent compared to 15.59 per cent. Net NPA ratio improved to 4.97 per cent from 6.47 per cent.

