United Spirits stock rises 8% post Q2 earnings

The United Spirits stock rose in early trade today after the liquor firm reported a 68.97% rise in net profit in the second quarter of this fiscal. At 10:50 am, the stock was trading 6.16% or 35 points higher at 610.

The stock rose up to 8% to 620 level on the BSE. At 10:42 am, the stock was trading 6.17% higher at 610 level on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 4.43% and has gained 17.89% in the last four days.

The large cap stock has lost 17% since the beginning of this year and is down 0.21% during the last one year. 7 of 20 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', seven "hold", four "underperform" and two "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

United Spirits reported a 68.97 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 258.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 helped by improved sales performance.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 153.1 crore in the July-September quarter a-year ago, the Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 7,128.2 crore, up 14.70 per cent compared to Rs 6,214.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

According to USL, it "reported net sales increased 14 per cent delivered through the continued strong performance of the Prestige and Above segment, an improved performance in the popular segment as well as benefitting from lapping the impact of the highway ban in the same period last year."

United Spirits Limited is a spirits company engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments: India and outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines), including through tie-up units/brand franchisees within India.

The outside India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines), including through tie-up units/brand franchisees outside India. Its product portfolio includes whisky, vodka and rum segments, and caters to various consumers through luxury, premium, prestige and popular spirits categories.