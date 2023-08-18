Up over 100% from recent lows! ICICI Securities sees 40% upside in multibagger Wonderla Holidays stock

Wonderla Holidays stock has delivered over 170 per cent return to its investors in the last two years. The multibagger stock has recovered over 100 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 315.50.

The company reported good set of numbers for the first quarter. The net sales jumped over 23.5 per cent to Rs 184.6 crore compared to the Rs 149.42 crore achieved in June 2022. The quarterly net profit for June 2023 jumped 31.21 per cent to Rs 84.47 crore from the Rs 64.38 crore in the same quarter last year.

Footfalls for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, were 11.02 lakh, as against 11.18 lakh during the corresponding period of the last financial year. Bangalore Park recorded 4.69 lakh footfalls, Kochi Park recorded 3.19 lakh footfalls and Hyderabad Park recorded 3.14 lakh footfalls.

According to ICICI Securities, a higher share of retail customers and focus on events and non-ticket revenue enabled the company to deliver the strong performance. Both the upcoming Odisha and Chennai Parks are on track to commence operations by the first quarter of FY26. "While we retain our footfall assumptions for FY24/25E, we have raised our FY24/25E EBITDA estimates by 4.6 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively, factoring in higher realisations," it said.

The brokerage noted that the construction work on the new Odisha Park is going on in full swing while Chennai Park construction is expected to commence shortly (cumulative capex of Rs 400 crore for both parks over FY24-25E).

"We have assumed both parks to commence operations from Q1FY26 and with net cash balance of Rs 250 crore as of Mar’23 and post-tax cumulative OCF generation of Rs 400 crore over FY24-25E, the company has adequate liquidity to fund new park capex. The company continues to engage with State Governments across India (Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh/Punjab) for new parks," it added.

ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the smallcap stock with a target price of Rs 904, suggesting an upside potential of over 40 per cent from Thursday's closing price of Rs 638.50.

Wonderla Holidays on D-Street

Shares of Wonderla Holidays hit its 52-week high of Rs 657.20 on August 14, 2023, and a 52-week low of Rs 315.5 on December 23, 2022. The stock ended 0.26 per cent lower at Rs 638.50 on August 17, 2023. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3,612.21 crore.

About Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts. The company's segments include amusement park, resort and others. Its other segment includes sales of merchandise, cooked food, packed foods and others.

The company operates approximately three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla. Wonderla Bangalore is spread across approximately 80 acre and has over 61 thrill-packed rides.

Disclaimer: The stocks mentioned in the story are for information purposes only. Investors or market participants should consult their financial advisors before taking any position

