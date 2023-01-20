Up to 790% returns in 2 years! Here're 10 biggest wealth creators from Tata group

Among 29 listed Tata group stocks, at least 12 stocks delivered over 100 per cent return in the last two years. Data compiled with corporate database AceEquity suggests 26 of the group stocks delivered positive returns while only three delivered negative returns for the period. The market capitalisation (m-cap) for 29 Tata stocks climbed 26 per cent per cent in the two year period against a 28 per cent jump in the BSE Sensex.

Shares of auto ancillary company Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, with a current market valuation of Rs 546 crore, has emerged as the top-performing Tata group stock in the last two years. The scrip zoomed 790 per cent from to Rs 344.4 a piece from Rs 38.70, as on January 18, 2021. It is followed by shares of telecom company Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) having a market capitalisation of Rs 17,096 crore. This stock gained 633 per cent to Rs 87.4 a piece from Rs 11.90 on January 18, 2021.

IT hardware and telecom equipment maker Tejas Networks, with a current market valuation of Rs 8,566 crore, emerged as the third biggest gainer. Tejas Networks saw a 327 per cent surge -- from Rs 131 on January 18, 2021, to Rs 560 on January 18, 2023.

The electronic & communication company Nelco saw its shares rising 229 per cent to Rs 665.60 from Rs 202.20 two years ago. This company commands an m-cap of Rs 1,519 crore.

Shares of hospitality stock Oriental Hotels surged 180 per cent to Rs 70 from Rs 25 two years ago. This hotelier commands Oriental Hotels a m-cap of Rs 1,249 crore.

Tata Power Company, with a current m-cap of Rs 66,271 crore is at sixth place among Tata group gainers This power generation and distribution company saw its shares jumping 152 per cent in two years from Rs 82 to Rs 207 level.

Tata Elxsi comes next with a 151 per cent rally. The stock stood at Rs 6,258 on Thursday against Rs 2,494 two years ago. This digital technology company commands a market cap of Rs 38,973 crore.

Number eight on the list is The Indian Hotels Company. This hotel, resort & restaurants company saw its shares advancing 148 per cent stock to Rs 304 from from Rs 123 level. It commands a market valuation of Rs 43,223 crore.

Another hotel chain Benares Hotels is at the ninth spot, as this stock has jumped 143 per cent in two years from Rs 1,222 to Rs 2,969 and recorded a market cap of Rs 386 crore. Tata Investment Corporation is number ten on the list. This stock surged 110 per cent to Rs 2219 on January 18, 2023, from Rs 1054 on January 18, 2021. This NBFC has a current market cap of Rs 11,226 crore.



