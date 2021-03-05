Usha Martin share zooms 20% in afternoon session

Usha Martin share rose nearly 20% in afternoon session today. The share of wire rope manufacturing firm opened with a gain of 2.02% against previous close of Rs 29.70 today. The microcap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 35.6, climbing 19.87% on BSE.

Usha Martin share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 51.9% in one year and fallen 5.3% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,062 crore on BSE.

The firm reported a 465% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 37.39 crore against Rs 6.61 crore profit on a year on year basis. Sales in Q3 rose 2.41% to Rs 549 crore against Rs 536.87 crore on BSE.

Operating profit excluding other income rose to Rs 67.74 crore against 63.75 crore, clocking a gain of 6.26%. The company is engaged in manufacture of wire ropes steel with captive mineral linkages of iron ore and coal and cables.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in afternoon session amid weak global cues. While Sensex fell 528 points to 50,317, Nifty lost 179 points to 14,900. On Nifty, 40 stocks fell against 9 rising in noon session. IndusInd Bank , Wipro and UPL were the top losers falling up to 4.34%.